US' Arms Supply To Ukraine Putting A Strain On Its Defence Industry's Stockpile: Report

The United States is providing billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine, putting pressure on defence contractors as the Pentagon looks to replenish the military's supply of weapons, The Hill reported on May 5. US President Joe Biden's visit to a Lockheed Martin facility in Troy, Alabama, exemplified a bipartisan feeling that preserving the United States' ability to sustain its own supply is just as vital as assuring Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia.

However, rebuilding Washington's weapons stockpile will be a difficult task, since analysts warn that the US Defence Industry is not prepared for an increase in manufacturing during a war, as per The Hill report. Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the US has sent $4.6 billion in security aid to Ukraine. Since September 2021, the government has invoked presidential drawdown authority to deliver $3.4 billion worth of weapons from the Pentagon's arsenal.

When Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense regarding his agency's fiscal 2023 budget request, one of the key problems that he was asked about was replenishing the United States' stockpile. The Pentagon commander was quoted by The Hill as saying that maintaining minimal stockpile levels of vital bombs was "very important." He went on to say that the Pentagon has encouraged manufacturers to expand supply lines in order to boost output.

Lockheed Martin aiming to increase weapon production

In an event held by The Atlantic Council, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet stated that his business is aiming to increase weapon production, The Hill reported. Aside from the 5,500 Javelin anti-tank missiles that the US has given to Ukraine, the corporation also manufactures the Patriot missile defence system and portions of the Stinger missile, which are mostly made by Raytheon.

In the midst of global supply disruptions, the US Defence industry has encountered some of the same issues as other industries. The ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips, according to Biden, has had a negative influence on the sector. Each Javelin missile contains approximately 200 semiconductors, according to him. Further, experts say the broader issue is that the defence industrial base is designed to produce what the US needs in peacetime.

Moreover, according to the publication to make matters worse, the government has been more interested in divesting from procurement and investing in R&D, sending a signal to the industry to not spend heavily on legacy systems. Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former Pentagon official, pointed out that each weapons system that needs to be backfilled is unique. Some weapons can be quickly deployed, but others, such as the Stinger surface-to-air missiles - of which the US has provided over 1,400 to Ukraine - are no longer in production as the Army prepares to retire them.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)