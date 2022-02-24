US Asks Its Citizens In Ukraine To 'seek Immediate Shelter' As Russia's Putin Wages War

With air raid sirens being sounded off in Ukrainian cities, the US Embassy in Kyiv on Thursday issued an advisory for its citizens asking them to take shelter amid reports of Russian strikes. In a series of tweets, the US Embassy urged its citizens to immediately seek cover in case loud explosions or sirens were heard. If indoors, go to the lowest level of the structure and sit in an interior wall, US Embassy advised. For those outdoors, seeking instant cover in a hardened structure was recommended.

Please continue to monitor here and @travelgov for further information. https://t.co/wcXQWeEBtc — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 24, 2022

US Advisory for citizens in Ukraine

"There are reports of Russian attacks on targets in a number of major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Mariupol. US citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place and take the following actions:

If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover.

If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.

If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.

Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk. After the attack, stay away from any debris and monitor major news outlets for official guidance."

Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning. U.S. citizens throughout Ukraine are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness. Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 24, 2022

In the event of mortar and/or rocket fire, follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 24, 2022

If you feel that your current location is no longer safe, you should carefully assess the potential risks involved in moving to a different location. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 24, 2022

Russia launches offensive on Ukraine

As President of Russia Vladimir Putin ordered the 'special' operation in the Donbas region, explosion reports emerged from several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. On-ground sources have informed Republic Media Network that two booms were heard from an apartment on Khreshatyk, Kyiv in 3 minutes.

“I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said, as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered.

"Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history," he warned.

These statements came amid the UNSC meeting where European nations and NATO, backed Ukraine and condemned Russia's military action. Addressing the Emergency UN Security Council meeting, UN general secretary António Guterres said, "In recent past, situations with similar events and rumours had arisen. I thought nothing serious would come out of it, I was wrong. President Putin, stop your troops from invading Ukraine. Give peace a chance".

Image: AP