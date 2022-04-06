US Asks Montenegro To Implement EU Coordinated Sanctions On Russia

US on Tuesday strengthened its calls for Montenegro to impose sanctions against Russia for its brutal invasion of Ukraine. The US Ambassador to Montenegro Judy Raising Reinke on April 4 reminded that a unified front against Moscow’s regime was more important than ever to end the hostilities in Ukraine. On the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of NATO, Reinke iterated that the solidarity between allies and partners is “crucial” to stop Russia’s war on Ukrainian territories and put an end to the war atrocities on its civilians.

“As we mark NATO’s 1949 founding today, solidarity among Allies & partners is crucial to ending Russia’s inhumane war on the people of Ukraine. The US calls on Montenegro to implement EU sanctions to help end Putin’s ability to finance his war, which continues to cause untold death & suffering”, the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

As we mark #NATO’s 1949 founding today, solidarity among Allies & partners is crucial to ending 🇷🇺’s inhumane war on the people of 🇺🇦. The 🇺🇸 calls on 🇲🇪 to implement EU sanctions to help end Putin’s ability to finance his war, which continues to cause untold death & suffering. https://t.co/dxmdKjMEou — Ambassador Judy Rising Reinke (@USAmbMNE) April 4, 2022

Reinke’s responded to the Montenegrin Ministry of Defence, which wrote on Twitter that it was “in full solidarity, committed to mutual protection and defence [with NATO.] In these challenging times, more united and resolute than ever before. Montenegro is NATO. Happy anniversary NATO.” While the country stands in solidarity with the EU, and the West, Montenegrin Commission for the Political System, Interior, and Foreign Policy formally adopted the EU’s sanctions against Russia, but the government has not officially implemented any such sanctions against Moscow yet. This prompted the US Ambassador to Montenegro Judy Raising Reinke to question Montenegro’s stance in the war.

Simple majority of seven ministers needed to implement sanctions

For the sanctions to be implemented, the acting Montenegrin government led by Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić needs to confirm it by a simple majority of seven ministers, a process long awaiting in the politically chaotic nation. Montenegro has only closed its airspace for Russian airlines and has banned Russian products for sale. They made efforts to ban the Russian state-owned media Russia Today and Sputnik but failed due to a lack of majority among ministers. EU Spokesperson Peter Stano in an interview for the RTCG (Montenegrin public broadcasting agency) demanded that the country must “diligently” work to implement the sanctions against Russia to achieve 100% alignment with the EU’s foreign policy.