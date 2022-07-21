US Asserts Lavrov's Statement Demonstrates Russia Moving Towards 'annexation' In Ukraine

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price asserted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has testified that Kremlin seeks to invade and seize more regions of Ukraine. Speaking at a press briefing, Price pointed out that Lavrov said that Russia's "geographical goals" in Ukraine include Donbass, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and other regions of the country. He asserted that the statement made by Sergey Lavrov showcased that Russia is "moving towards the annexation" and stressed that the US has been warning about it.

"These comments to us only further demonstrate that Russia is moving toward the annexation that we have warned about, and they serve as a reminder of the ultimate purpose and objective of Russia’s illegal, unjustified war against Ukraine," Ned Price said in the press briefing.

Ned Price asserted that the annexation by force will be a gross violation of the UN charter and added that the action would not "go unchallenged." He stated that the US will not let the forced annexation go "unpunished" and assured Washington's support for Ukraine. Addressing a press briefing, the US State Department Spokesperson emphasized that the statement made by Lavrov demonstrates the motive of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. He said that Russia's military offensive in Ukraine "is nothing more than a war of territorial conquest." He warned that the Russian Federation has been reviewing plans to annex several regions in Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Price further accused Russia of presenting "false pretexts" and added that it is not about the security of Europe.

"We have been clear that annexation by force would be a gross violation of the UN Charter, and we would not allow it to go unchallenged. We would not allow it to go unpunished," Ned Price said in the press briefing.

Ukrainian FM calls on allies to ramp up sanctions against Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged his allies to ramp up the sanctions against Russia and speed up the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Kuleba asserted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, "by confessing the dreams to grab more Ukrainian land," demonstrates that Kremlin focused on war and not diplomacy. His remarks came after Lavrov spoke about Moscow's plans in Ukraine. Kuleba, in the tweet, wrote, "Russians want blood, not talks. I call on all partners to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine.

By confessing dreams to grab more Ukrainian land, Russian Foreign Minister proves that Russia rejects diplomacy and focuses on war and terror. Russians want blood, not talks. I call on all partners to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 20, 2022

Lavrov speaks on Russia's objectives in Ukraine

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia's objectives in Ukraine now transcend Donbass. Speaking to RIA Novosti, Lavrov stressed that "geography is different." He added, "It is not only the DPR and LPR, but it is also the Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia region and a number of other territories" and the process continues "steadily." He further said that the West continues to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine in their desire to "aggravate the situation or in anger," as per the RIA Novosti report. The statement of Russian FM Lavrov comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for more than 140 days.

Image: AP