US Asserts Stance Against Russia Crucial To Oppose 'would-be Aggressors' Like China

The United States is standing firm against Russia and its invasion of Ukraine to dissuade “would-be aggressors” such as China from taking similar measures, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday. He further added, “If the United States let [Russia’s invasion of Ukraine] stand without challenge or check, it would send a message to other would-be aggressors, including China, that they could do the same thing.”

“And then all of a sudden, you are looking at major countries with significant militaries taking territory, and in doing so, destabilising not just the … rules-based international order but the global economy in really profound and fundamental ways that ended up hurting everyday people here in the United States,” he added, during a speech at the three-day virtual conference on national security hosted by the Centre for a New American Security (CNAS). NSA Sullivan’s remarks placed China at the centre of Washington’s strict backing of Ukraine.

US 'playing long game' with India ties: NSA Sullivan

Furthermore, NSA Sullivan also acknowledged the fact that the US and India have a clear difference in perspective on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The White House National Security Adviser noted that US is playing the “long game” with India.

Speaking at CNAS, Sullivan said, “India's a sovereign democratic nation, they'll make their own decisions. We're not here to lecture them or to insist on a certain outcome or else…We're having a deeply respectful and strategic dialogue with India, starting with President (Biden) and PM (Modi) who've spoken frequently on phone and met a couple of weeks ago in Tokyo. And we're playing the long game here.”

He further added, "We're investing in a relationship that we're not going to judge by one issue... dealing with challenge posed by China has much more convergence today, and that's important to US foreign policy...we feel confident that dialogue with India right now will bear fruit over time."

While the US has time and again reiterated support for Ukraine ever since Russia announced the "special" military operation in its neighbouring country in late February, it has further deteriorated the relationship between Moscow and Washington. Most recently, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that the bilateral relations between both the countries stand at “zero”. He told the RIA news agency that there was virtually no dialogue between Moscow and Washington. Earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin spokesman had also noted that communication remains “essential” in ties with the US as both the countries have further drifted apart since the invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP