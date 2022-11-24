US Assesses Russia Could Use Chemical Weapons If It Continues To Lose Ground In Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin may resort to the usage of chemical weapons against Ukraine before elevating the war to a nuclear confrontation with NATO, according to the latest assessment by the US administration officials. The assessment comes amid a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces which has led to significant on-ground losses for the Russian military in Ukraine.

According to a Politico report, six people with knowledge of the matter revealed that the US government was ensuring that its allies are prepared to counter such a situation if it comes to that. Meanwhile, the administration is also preparing to mobilize new resources and investments in the production of detection systems, which may be required in case the chemicals are used. Politico cited anonymous US Administration and Defense Department officials as the sources.

Foresight into the Russia-Ukraine conflict

As per reports, the US does not have any substantial intelligence or evidence to suggest that Russia may be preparing to launch any chemical attack against Ukraine amid the war. However, many officials from the US Department of Defense believe that the fighting in Ukraine will stall during the oncoming winter months.

The individuals cited by Politico stated that in the case of continued battlefield losses, or potentially a complete collapse of the Russian army, Moscow might resort to employing chemical weapons against Ukraine.

Such an attack can potentially see Russia utilize chemicals that are easily concealed, to make it more difficult for the Western powers to hold Russia accountable by tracing their origins. Moscow could also use pharmaceutical-based agents, according to the Politico report.

Moscow is known to have used the nerve agent Novichok against one or two individuals at a time. However, US officials have pointed towards Russia’s capability to use some chemicals for a mass casualty attack. The officials cited the fact that certain chemicals can be turned into an aerosol or used in munitions with the intent to inflict damage on a large group of people.

Latest battlefield updates

According to the latest intelligence input from the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia has likely redeployed major elements of its VDV (airborne forces) in the last two weeks, to the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts in the Donbas region. Previously, most of the severely weakened VDV units were dedicated to the defence of Russia-held territory west of the Dnipro River in the Oblast region from September to October.

The latest update suggests that some VDV units have likely been reinforced with freshly mobilized reserve troops. Potential objectives for the VDV include supporting the defence of Luhansk’s Kremina-Svatove area or reinforcing the offensive against the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut.