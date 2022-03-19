US Assures No American Soldiers Killed In Ukraine, Calls On Russia To End 'senseless War'

The US hit back at Russia for claiming three American soldiers were killed in Ukraine. Clarifying the matter, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State, Jalina Porter, confirmed that there are no US soldiers in Ukraine and the imagery used is on this, is false reporting from 2018. She further mentioned that those depicted in the picture returned safely to their home the next year in 2019.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian state-run media outlet Pravda reported three Tennessee National Guard members were killed in Marinka, Ukraine, and labelled them "mercenaries."

Addressing a press briefing, Jalina Porter said, "Yesterday you heard the Secretary confirm the death of an American citizen in Ukraine. We send our most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, and we also reiterate while we all feel this loss, we know that every loss, every victim of the Kremlin’s senseless aggression, leaves every family heartbroken and those loved ones heartbroken as well".

On March 17, Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the death of a US citizen who was killed by Russian fire as he waited in a bread line after briefly stepping out to buy food. He was identified as Jimmy Hill by his sisters.

A spokesperson at the US Department of State further mentioned that those responsible for the war crimes committed in Ukraine will be upheld as Putin's war has affected the entire world. She added, "The world is watching, and we are documenting everything we see. We’re supporting a range of mechanisms to document and pursue accountability for potential war crimes as well as other atrocities in Ukraine".

Russia-Ukraine war

As per updates on day 23 of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian forces largely attacked outside major cities in Ukraine as they turned to shelling attacks from a distance. Dozens of attacks on health facilities during the war were confirmed on Thursday as the conflict entered its fourth week.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: AP)