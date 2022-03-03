US Assures 'ready To Negotiate With Russia If Troops From Ukraine Are Withdrawn'

As Russia refuses to budge, the United States of America put forth an alluring offer before the country to stop its offensive in Ukraine. The US Under Secretary, Victoria Nuland, said that if President Putin led country decides to pull back its troops from Zelenskyy's land, the doors for negotiation will once again be opened. Heavy sanctions have been levied on Russia's banks, diplomacy, international trade, Putin's inner circle, SWIFT banking system, cancellation of visa, exports, energy, transport by the US as well as countries like Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan for attacking Ukraine.

The offer comes as Russian forces captured Ukraine's southern city of Kherson earlier in the day. This is after the Russian troops surrounded the city and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for the past 24 hours. Also, the Russian attack on Ukraine's 2nd largest city - Kharkiv continues for the 3rd consecutive day. The war is on the eighth day with Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others under attack, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Zelenskyy has warned Putin-led Russian Federation to be ready to refund for everything that has been destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia war, state media reported.

The second round of talks underway

Meanwhile, the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks has begun in Belarus on Thursday. On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold the first round of peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel). In the first round of talks, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land. With no breakthrough, the two sides agreed on 2nd round of talks.