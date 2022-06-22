US Attorney General Visits Ukraine, Says 'there Is No Place To Hide' For War Criminals

On June 21, US Attorney General Merrick Garland paid a visit to Ukraine to express American support for Kyiv's prosecution of Russian forces accused of war crimes and other atrocities. Garland spoke with Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who is leading the inquiry over 16,000 reported war crimes since Russia invaded the nation nearly four months ago, according to Kyiv. However, Russia has denied striking Ukrainian civilians.

"I'm here to express the unwavering support of the United States for the people of Ukraine in the midst of the unprovoked and unjust Russian invasion," Garland told reporters as he entered the conference. He further added, "The United States is sending an unmistakable message. There is no place to hide. We will, we and our partners will pursue every avenue available to make sure that those who are responsible for these atrocities are held accountable."

The United States Justice Department, which Garland leads as the country's top law enforcement official, has launched its own task force called "KleptoCapture," which is focused on seizing yachts and other luxury assets from Russian oligarchs who support Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The United States took ownership of a superyacht captured in Fiji last week. Last month, in Ukraine's first war crimes trial, a Russian soldier pled guilty to killing an unarmed civilian four days after the invasion began on February 24. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was sentenced to life in jail for his role in the fatal attack on a 62-year-old Ukrainian man.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General thanked Garland for help

According to the department, the newly formed team will assist Ukraine with criminal prosecution, evidence collection, forensics, and legal analysis of human rights abuse, war crimes, and other atrocities. The department further added that the team's senior counsellor once oversaw the campaign to track down Nazi war criminals.

The team will also look into suspected war crimes over which the US has jurisdiction, like as the killing and injuring of US journalists reporting the battle, according to the department. Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova praised Garland for his help, calling it "very important."

"We all understand that we have huge enemies," Venediktova said.

Kyiv claims to have uncovered thousands of probable war crimes cases nearly four months after Russia invaded Ukraine. The most notorious charges have been of indiscriminate killings of people in Bucha. US President Joe Biden has called the executions "war crimes."

Image: AP