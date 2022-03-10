As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, the US Commerce Secretary stated that the export limits imposed on Moscow by Washington and its allies have "no expiration date." Gina Raimondo stressed that President Joe Biden-led administration is willing to keep the economic sanctions against Russia in place for as long as it takes. "There is no expiration date. We along with our allies are in it for the long haul. We are in it to win," Raimondo was quoted as saying by CNN.

The remarks, which came from a member of Biden's Cabinet, are yet another sign that the US administration is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Europe. It has already roiled financial markets and, according to the White House, will harm American consumers' wallets as well. Raimondo also warned that any country that did not follow US export limits to Russia, including China, would pay a high price. She stated that her administration was willing to "cut off China from American or European semiconductor equipment and software."

"We will punish any company that breaks the rules, whether it is in China or elsewhere. We expect China not to breach the rules, and if they do not comply, there will be consequences," Raimondo warned. Meanwhile, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that the administration had observed that "China mostly adhering by the sanctions imposed." "However, I would note that any country that seeks to evade or work around our economic measures will suffer the consequences of their conduct," he added, as per CNN.

US & its allies imposed several sanctions on Russia

It should be mentioned that the US and its allies have put numerous sanctions on Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine. The Biden administration also put a ban on Russian oil imports. This decision was taken on Tuesday, March 8. According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade association, the US imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil and 500,000 BPD of various petroleum products from Russia in 2021. The US also stated that sanctions against Russia's nuclear agency, Rosatom Corp., are being considered. As per reports, the White House is currently in talks with the nuclear power industry about the ban's potential impact on Russia's state-owned nuclear power firm.

