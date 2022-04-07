US Avers Zelenskyy Could 'win' War As Putin Achieved 'exactly Zero' Objectives In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved “exactly zero” of his objectives in Ukraine and also failed to capture Kyiv, said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Wednesday. During the regular press briefing amid Russia Ukraine war, Kirby said that Putin was unable to take the Ukrainian capital, could not topple the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led government in Ukraine and did not “remove Ukraine” as a country.

Additionally, the US Department of Defence spokesperson expressed confidence in Ukrainian forces resisting Russian troops for nearly 43 days now. Kirby said that Ukraine could “absolutely” win the war against Putin’s forces.

The US official said, "Of course, they can win this. And if you look at what they’ve been able to do just thus far, Mr. Putin has achieved exactly zero of his strategic objectives inside Ukraine. He didn’t take Kyiv. He didn’t topple the government. He didn’t remove Ukraine as a nation state. And he’s really only taken control of a small number of population centres."

He added, "So, I think the proof is literally in the outcomes that you’re seeing every day. The Ukrainians are bravely fighting for their country. And they have denied Mr. Putin so many of his strategic objectives. So absolutely, they can win.”

Mr Putin has achieved exactly zero of his objectives inside Ukraine. He didn’t take Kyiv. He didn’t topple the government. He didn’t remove Ukraine as a nation state. pic.twitter.com/0TpVlrkhps — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) April 6, 2022

US sanctions Putin’s daughters on day 42 of war

Meanwhile, in a bid to suppress Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, on Wednesday, the United States announced sanctions against Putin’s core circle in Russia including both his daughters. Notably, the list also includes the family of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov along with major banks in the country. America’s measures came as Russian troops drew international criticism after mass civilian killings were uncovered in Bucha. The images and videos which emerged from the town near Kyiv showed bodies of civilians scattered on the streets of Bucha. However, while Russia has maintained that the images were staged, Ukraine has reiterated that there can be more of such scenes by Moscow’s forces.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said that the United States has sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters Maria Putina and Katerina Tikhonova, mainly because the American government has seen attempts to stash money with both of them. White House press secretary said, “We've seen attempts and efforts to stash assets in the accounts and resources of his children."

Image: AP/ANI

