US Awards $522 Mn Worth Contracts For Artillery Ammunition To Ukraine As War Escalates

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the US has signed contracts worth $522 million for the production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine, with deliveries beginning in March this year, reported Ukraine Pravda, citing Radio Liberty. According to the report, "The U.S. Army announced the conclusion of contracts worth $522 million with two companies for the production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine."

As there are concerns that "Ukraine is rapidly running out of artillery shells", the US gave orders to Northrop Grumman Systems and Global Military Products. The shipments of the new ammunition is expected to start arriving in March. The Ukraine Security Support Initiative of the Pentagon is responsible for funding the contracts.

This comes in the backdrop of NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, statement on Monday, "The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of munitions, and depleting allied stockpiles. The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production. This puts our defense industries under strain."

Zelenskyy says Ukraine requires $17 billion for a war damage repair fund

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs $17 billion for a war damage repair fund and $38 billion in direct aid from Western allies including the United States and the EU, which has 27 members.

The US officials are warning Ukrainian leaders that they face a crucial opportunity to alter the course of the conflict. This is putting additional pressure on Kyiv to start making significant gains on the battlefield while receiving increasing amounts of weapons and assistance from the United States and its European allies.

The 54 members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are primarily concerned with giving Kyiv the ammunition, gasoline, and spare parts they will require, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who expects that Ukraine will launch an operation against Russia in the spring. However, the situation is extremely precarious, as evidenced by the fact that even seasoned military specialists predict a wide range of potential outcomes in the next months.

Russia presently has around 300,000 personnel in Ukraine, up from the initial 150,000, and has plans to add tens of thousands more, according to Western and Ukrainian intelligence officials. Russian forces may cross the Belarusian border during the spring campaign, cutting off the western Ukraine supply routes that Kyiv has exploited to reinforce its military according to a report by the Washington Post.

(With AP inputs)