US Bans Oil Import From Russia After Ukraine Denounced 'unkept Promises' Of The West

In a massive development, United States President Joe Biden decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday. The US used to import Russian oil, but was not highly dependent on the country for its supplies, with Mexico, Canada and Saudi Arabia also supplying.

In 2021, the US imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil and 500,000 BPD of other petroleum products from Russia, according to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade association. This represented three per cent of US crude oil imports and one per cent of the total crude oil processed by US refineries.

The decision of US to ban oil imports from Russia comes hours after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “No decision has been made at this point by the president about a ban on importing oil from Russia, and those discussions are ongoing internally and also with our counterparts and partners in Europe and around the world.”

It is pertinent to mention that the US and other Western nations have imposed a series of sanctions on Russia after the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced the “special military operation” on February 24.

Ukraine unsparing on West

Earlier in the day, in an unsparing attack on the West, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has 'denounced the unkept promises' to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks. Outlining that the offensive has continued for the thirteenth day, the Ukrainian President said the West had promised help to Ukraine against Russia by helping with the airspace and providing planes, but none of them has been fulfilled as of yet.

"If the world stands aside, it will lose itself forever. Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right to life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect," Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian President added, "While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can."