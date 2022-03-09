US Bans Russian Oil & Gas Imports: How Will It Affect Russia Ukraine War?

Amid the escalations in the Russia Ukraine war, United States President Joe Biden announced his decision to ban all imports of Russian gas, oil and energy on Tuesday. Banning all imports of Russian oil and fuel products, Biden said that sanctions will cause significant damage to Russia's economy amid its invasion of Ukraine. Following this, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced that Britain will stop importing oil from Russia in support of Ukraine.

Announcing the ban on Russian oil, Biden claimed that the "US is a bigger producer of oil than all European countries." Biden said, "We're banning all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us."

The US President added that "We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, and it's causing significant damage to Russia's economy." Following the action, the fuel prices soared in the US.

How will the ban affect the Russia Ukraine war?

Russia accounts for less than 10 per cent of US imports of oil and petroleum products and thus the prices in the US increased marginally after the country banned the imports from Russia. Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that the move is bound to take a toll on the Russian economy, which relies majorly on its oil. Even without a ban, oil prices had risen about 30 per cent in response to the Russian invasion across major markets and the US ban could further increase the same.

However, the US ban on oil imports from Russia will motivate other countries to take similar steps like the UK, which already announced its ban decision. Once major markets ban Russian imports, the economy of the country, which had already taken a marginal toll by sanctions, would sink even more. Countries including the US and the UK’s ultimate aim is to isolate Russia. With moves like the ban on oil, the country could be isolated financially forcing it to reconsider its war on Ukraine due to uncertain financial conditions. Russia could potentially sell that oil in countries like China or India, however, it would have to sell at a major discounted price as the demand for the Russian oil falls.

Russia is the largest exporter of oil globally with some 60 per cent of oil exports to Europe. Once, all major countries decide to stop this, Russia’s economy will topple. The US’ ban on Russian imports also exudes confidence in Ukraine, which continues to defend its turf as the Russian invasion enters its 14th day. Ultimately, the sanctions are aimed at slowing down Putin and his forces that are at war with Ukraine.

Image: AP