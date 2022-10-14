US Benefitting Handsomely From West’s Russia-targeted Sanctions Policy, Moscow Claims

Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Venediktov has stated that the United States is benefiting handsomely in several spheres from the anti-Russian sanctions announced by Western nations in addition to NATO and EU countries.

"Let’s take a look at the agricultural sector. Six or seven years ago, the Americans resorted to provoking a global food crisis, achieving considerable growth in the export of its agricultural products, and used the situation in Ukraine for a re-division of the markets, which includes the goal of promoting genetically modified products," Venediktov stated to TASS.

'Washington aims to make Europe dependent on the US'

Deputy Secretary Venediktov further stated, “it is in the interests of the United States to completely cut off the Europeans from all alternative sources of hydrocarbon supplies and to make them totally dependent on the US LNG (liquefied natural gas).”

Citing the forecasts regarding the substitution of Russian natural gas supplies to Europe, Venediktov noted that the accomplishment of the US scheme “will be impossible in the next couple of years.”

“The Americans, of course, don’t care, they will sell as much as they can to the Europeans at the right price, and the Europeans should make do with the missing volumes themselves. This is the logic of Washington,” argued Venediktov.

The Russian Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Venediktov also commented on the recent reports of acts of sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which supply natural gas to Europe. Venediktov called the sabotage “an act of international terrorism.”

Status of Nord Stream gas pipelines

An unprecedented amount of damage to three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines was discovered on September 26 this year. Following the discovery, Swedish seismologists reported two explosions along the pipelines. Based on international terrorism charges, investigators from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) later opened a criminal case over the blasts. Currently, it is impossible to figure out how long it will take to repair the pipelines and restore them to operational capacity.

"This fact has been already established, so there is nothing to add, all official statements were delivered," Venediktov pointed out, reported TASS.

Alexander Venediktov also spoke on American shale oil, stating that its production becomes unprofitable below a certain price on the market. He emphasised that the production methods for shale oil poses “a very serious environmental issue” which should be addressed by the Western governments “who are so vigorously promoting the environmental agenda on the world stage.”

Calling out West’s hypocrisy, Venediktov pointed out, “they are pushing for the green transition and the green economy, but at the same time, they inflict enormous damage on the environment and the planet's ecological system in general.”

Image: AP