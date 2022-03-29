US: Bill Introduces In Senate Proposing To Use Russian Assets To Help Ukraine Amid War

Senators from the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States (US) have introduced a bill that would allow confiscated Russian assets to be used to help Ukraine and assist refugees. Michael Bennett, a Democrat from Colorado, and Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, have introduced the Ukraine Aid Bill. Ukraine, according to the document's writers, requires assistance due to the refugee situation.

"One way to help is to move from freezing the assets of Russian oligarchs and wealthy citizens to confiscating and providing these funds to the people of Ukraine to help with ongoing humanitarian activities," Portman stated.

Bennett said, "Our bill ensures that funds from the seized assets go directly to the Ukrainian people to support them through many difficult years ahead of resettlement, reconstruction and recovery."

The assets of 862 Russians and 53 Russian organisations were blocked in the EU alone after a special operation to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine was launched. Russian assets worth 10 billion euros were banned in Belgium in the first two weeks of March. The bipartisan attempt is yet another indicator that Congress is closely monitoring the Joe Biden administration's avalanche of sanctions against Russia.

The RELIEF for Ukraine Act is a bipartisan measure that stands for Repurposing Elite Luxuries into Emergency Funds. It would put money into a Ukrainian assistance fund from the liquidation of assets seized by the new Department of Justice KleptoCapture task team. This money would then be utilised to help Ukrainian refugees, rebuild Ukraine, and other projects. The State Department would manage the fund in collaboration with the US Agency for International Development.

Task Force KleptoCapture was formed on March 2

Notably, attorney General Merrick Garland formed Task Force KleptoCapture on March 2, just days after the Russian invasion began. Its goal is to seize the assets of anyone breaking US sanctions, as well as to punish banks and cryptocurrency exchanges that aid and abet Russian billionaires.

They're attempting to take assets linked to federal crimes, such as wealthy Russian businessmen's jets, yachts, and luxury real estate that may have been earned through illicit activities, through civil and criminal forfeitures. Andrew Adams, a federal prosecutor and co-head of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office's money laundering and transnational criminal enterprises unit, is leading the charge.

Image: AP