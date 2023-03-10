US Blacklists 5 Chinese Firms Supplying Iranian Maker Of Drones Sold To Russia Amid War

The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions on a China-based network accused of providing parts to an Iranian manufacturer that reportedly sold drones to Russia, for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a separate move, the Department also targeted 17 Hong Kong-based firms, alleging their involvement in a "shadow banking" scheme led by Tehran.

As part of these actions, the Treasury Department has designated five companies based in mainland China and Hong Kong, along with one individual, as Specially Designated Nationals, as per a report from South China Morning Post. According to the Department, these entities have been selling and shipping large quantities of aerospace components to the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company.

A look at the sanctioned entities

The company manufactures Shahed-136 drones which were used by Russian forces to carry out attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The sanctioned entities include Hangzhou Fuyang Koto Machinery Co, Guilin Alpha Rubber and Plastics Technology Co, Raven International Trade, Shenzhen Caspro Technology Co, and S&C Trade PTY Co. An individual named Yuan Yunxia has reportedly been cited as well.

As part of the sanctions, the assets of the companies based in the United States have been frozen and Americans are prohibited from dealing with them. Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, has stated that "Iran is directly implicated in the Ukrainian civilian casualties that result from Russia's use of Iranian UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in Ukraine."

“The United States will continue to target global Iranian procurement networks that supply Russia with deadly UAVs for use in its illegal war in Ukraine,” Nelson added. The Biden administration has issued stern warnings that it will not shy away from imposing penalties on Chinese companies or individuals found to be flouting American sanctions or supporting Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Despite this, US and European Union officials conceded last week that there is currently no proof that China is furnishing arms to Russia. On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang categorically denied such accusations, stating that China has not provided any weaponry to either faction involved in the conflict.