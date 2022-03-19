US: Blinken Dials Ukraine FM Kuleba To Reaffirm US Commitment Against Russian Attack

As the Russia Ukraine war enters its 24th day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. Blinken took to his Twitter and informed about his conversation with Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba.

US Secretary of State Bliken expressed his reaffirmation that the US is committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Calling the ongoing war in Ukraine "brutal," Bliken said that the courage and determination of Ukrainians defending their country are inspirational. This conversation comes following a series of talks between the leaders of both states amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Spoke with Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba to express our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. We're inspired by the courage & determination of Ukrainians to defend their country against President Putin’s brutal war of choice. #UnitedWithUkraine — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 18, 2022

US State Department's Spokesperson Ned Price also informed about the conversation between Bliken and Kuleba. He said in his Twitter post, "Secretary Blinken had a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today to express again our commitment to the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against the Kremlin’s increasing attacks in civilian areas."

"The Secretary reiterated robust U.S. support for the people of Ukraine through security, humanitarian, and economic assistance. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed the growing number of civilian casualties caused by President Putin’s brutal and unjustified war of choice", a statement from Ned Price through the US Department of State's website.

Dmytro Kuleba: 'Crucial to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities'

The Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also informed about his telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken. He shared this information from his official Twitter account.

Spoke with @SecBlinken on efforts to bring an end to Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and multiple war crimes. To this end, it is crucial to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, apply more pressure on Russia, and use all available diplomatic tools. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 18, 2022

Kuleba said that in his talk with the US Secretary of State, both of them shared their concern to bring an end to Russia's brutal war. Speaking about Russia's multiple war crimes, Kuleba said, "To this end, it is crucial to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, apply more pressure on Russia, and use all available diplomatic tools."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Sunday, Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba held telephonic conversations with United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken over the crisis in Kyiv. According to Kuleba, the US diplomat has assured support to Ukraine against Russian aggression. The Ukrainian minister said Blinken acknowledged that both the countries need to do more to hold Russia accountable for its crimes.

Biden: 'We will stand by Ukraine'

After Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address in the United States Congress, US President Joe Biden said that the US was making sure that the President Zelenskyy-led country does not become a victim. "When the Russian invasion happened, Ukraine already had weapons to fight back. 800 million dollar assistance was provided back then. 1 billion dollar assistance was given this week. 7,000 million small guns, machine guns have been given as part of the new assistance package."

Biden proceeded on to say that the US stands with Ukraine in this battle against Russia. He declared the signing of a new aid package. An amount of 800 million dollars is being given to the military as part of the package to Ukraine. This includes anti-air systems, anti-tank weapons, transport helicopters, armed patrol boats, radar systems, secure communications equipment, tactical gear and satellite imagery and analysis capacity.