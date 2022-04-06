US' Blinken Vows To Provide Ukraine 10 Anti-tank Systems For Every Russian Tank Amid War

US State Secretary Antony Blinken reiterated his support for Ukraine amid the war with Russia and stated that there will soon be more than 10 anti-tank systems for every Russian tank in Ukraine. Just last week, the US State Department announced extra financing to assist Ukrainians in receiving a consistent supply of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armoured vehicles, and communication equipment. Blinken said that their goal is to ensure that Ukraine had the systems that they required.

Talking about the images of civilian dead bodies in Bucha, Blinken stated these images were a punch to the gut. He claimed that Russia's atrocities in Bucha were a planned campaign to kill, torture and rape, and the world must hold those guilty accountable, according to AP. He said that they want to ensure that those who performed these actions, as well as those who directed them, are held accountable in some way.

'Russian military is likely planning strikes elsewhere in Ukraine'

US Secretary of State Blinken also commented on Russia's withdrawing the troops from Ukraine's Kyiv and warned that the country's military is likely planning strikes elsewhere in Ukraine or perhaps returning to the city at a later date. Blinken said that it is too early to determine what it implies and they might be regrouping, reloading, and replenishing before returning to Kyiv again.

Blinken further claimed that Russia was regrouping after dealing with a severe setback by Ukraine's opposition in an interview with NBC. He said that Russia's intentions coming into this were to enslave Ukraine to its will, deny its sovereignty and independence, impose Russian authority, divide the west, fracture the alliance and that it's failed on all counts. Blinken said that Ukraine has become more united as a result of the recent events.

US Secretary of State arrives in Brussels

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State arrived in Brussels on Tuesday for the much-anticipated NATO Foreign Ministers meeting on April 6 and April 7. Anthony Blinken further stated that coordination with NATO members and partners is critical in stopping Russian forces from attacking Ukrainian civilians.