US Calls Finland, Sweden’s NATO Applications A 'watershed Moment In European Security'

The "historic" event of Finland and Sweden going forward with applications for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is "a watershed moment in European Security," said US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan. Addressing a regular press briefing at the White House, the security advisor to US President Joe Biden noted that the two Nordic countries joining the defence alliance will "bring with them strong capabilities and proven track record as security partners." He further informed that Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will be hosted by Biden at the White House today.

"The (US) President will welcome the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Sweden to the White House to coordinate on the path forward," NSA Sullivan said.

The leaders are expected to "compare notes" on the united efforts to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s "brutal" invasion, Sullivan added. The meeting comes a day after pivotal decisions by two neutral Nordic countries formally submitted their applications to join the intergovernmental military alliance. The decision was welcomed with "open arms" by a host of Western leaders - US State Secretary Antony Blinken, NATO General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, European Union chief Ursula Von der Leyen, and many more. The official inclusion of Helsinki and Stockholm now depends on the unanimous acceptance by 30 members of NATO.

Sullivan says 'won't tolerate aggression' towards Sweden, Finland

Speaking at the White House presser, Sullivan warned that the US will not "tolerate any aggression" towards Sweden and Finland as the discussion over their inclusion in the bloc awaits. Citing Article 5 of the NATO rulebook, Sullivan said that an attack against one member nation is an attack against all, but it would not apply to Finland & Sweden unless they are members. However, the developments have indicated that the NATO allies are "prepared to send a clear message" to Russia that "there are practical measures that we can take" against any potential aggressors.

Sweden, Finland apply for NATO despite opposition from Turkey

Surprisingly, NATO member Turkey and a diplomatic partner of the US and Russia as well opposed the joining of Sweden and Finland's accession to the intergovernmental military bloc. However, speaking in Berlin, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that they are fraught as Helinski and Stockholm have imposed an embargo on defence sales to Ankara.

Turkey further said it is “unacceptable” that alliance members impose defense export restrictions on another member within the bloc.“There are security threats today, coming from different sources,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. Later, after he met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Cavusoglu said Turkey’s concerns should be met, “not in words, but practice.”

The NATO General Secretary and other members have tried to downplay the situation with Stoltenberg saying that Turkey "does not intend to block" the membership but instead wants to address the ringing concerns.

(Image: AP)