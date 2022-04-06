United States Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming in Washington on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches and methods to urge Pyongyang to participate in negotiations. According to a press release from the US Department of State, Ned Price said, “On April 5 Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim met with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming in Washington, D.C., to discuss recent developments in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).”

The US State Department spokesperson Price further revealed that North Korea's March 24 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, which was the latest in the string of increasing actions by the nation, was criticised by the US envoy Kim.

DPRK's 13 ballistic missile launches were brazen violation of several UNSC resolutions

Kim said that the DPRK's 13 ballistic missile tests this year were a brazen violation of several United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and presented a major danger to regional stability, Price added. The US envoy even emphasised the significance of a forceful response to these increasing actions.

“Special Representative Kim reaffirmed that the United States is committed to engaging in serious and sustained diplomacy with the DPRK,” Price continued.

Furthermore, special Representatives Kim and Liu have addressed ways to promote their shared objective of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, as well as how to urge the DPRK to participate in meaningful discussions, as per the press release.

US denounced North Korea's latest ICBM launch

In addition to this, earlier on March 24, while having a phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced North Korea's latest ICBM launch. As per media reports, North Korea had tested the outlawed Hwasong-17 ICBM for the first time since 2017 in the Sea of Japan, where it travelled for more than an hour across a 1,100 km stretch before crashing into Japan's exclusive economic zone about 150 km west of the Oshima Peninsula's northernmost island of Hokkaido, according to a joint statement from the South Korean and Japanese militaries.

.@SecBlinken spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi. They jointly condemned the DPRK’s ICBM launch that, like the DPRK’s other ballistic missile launches this year, is a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. https://t.co/uRwbkNHOER — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned on Monday that if her nation is threatened by South Korea, it would use nuclear weapons, as per ANI. She asserted that it was "a very big mistake" from the side of the defence minister of South Korea to talk about a preventive strike against North Korea.

