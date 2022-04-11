US Calls Putin's War 'major Strategic Blunder' As Finland, Sweden Discuss NATO Membership

As Finland and Sweden have warmed up to the idea of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the United States (US) on Sunday termed it a direct consequence of the Russian war in Ukraine. Despite repeated threats from Moscow, Helinski and Stockholm have agreed to decide on joining the international military alliance as soon as mid-summer. The matter remained a "topic of discussion during multiple sessions" during the NATO Foreign Minister meeting last week, US State Department officials said, as they are banking on the growth of the alliance from 30 to 32 members.

Referring to the neutral Nordic countries mulling over joining the Western alliance, a senior US official asked, "How can this be anything but a massive strategic blunder for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin?" Mirror UK reported.

While Washington expects Finland's application by June after Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Martin earlier that the membership is in discussion in the Parliament. Given the security situation in eastern Europe, Martin said Finland will arrive at a decision "in the coming week." Sweden is expected to follow the suit soon after. Noting the atrocities of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Martin also flagged that it was time for her country to "seriously reconsider" its stance on joining the bloc.

Finland shares at least an 830-mile borderland with Russia. Speaking in an interview with a state-run channel, Martin warned that Russia is no longer the neighbour she once thought it was. "I think we will have very careful discussions, but we are also not taking any more time than we have to in this process, because the situation is, of course, very severe," she said.

Meanwhile, Sweden has begun its security policy review to ascertain the risks and benefits, which is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, a fortnight ago, had informed that Stockholm did not "rule out NATO membership in any way." Both the countries are reportedly building domestic consensus, however, will make the final decision independently, an official emphasised.

Why US thinks Finland, Sweden joining NATO is impact of Russian invasion?

It is pertinent to mention that Russia has remained sceptical about the expansion of the western military bloc towards eastern Europe, citing security threats. In fact, one of the main security demands by Russia from Washington was blocking Kyiv from joining the bloc. Further, Moscow wanted to stall the eastward deployment of NATO forces by warning Finland and Sweden of "military and political consequences."

As reported by Mirror UK, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had earlier said that Finland and Sweden "should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face some military and political consequences."

On Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, while speaking to Sky News, doubled the warning saying, "Everything is about mutual deterring and should one side — and we consider NATO to be one side — be more powerful than the other, especially in terms of nuclear arms, then it will be considered a threat for the whole architecture of security and it will take us to take additional measures."

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg revealed that the developments come as the bloc was preparing to deploy permanent full-scale force in Eastern Europe in a bid to stand ready in repelling further Russian invasion. At least 40,000 troops are ready to be dispatched for the eastern flank, which is ten times than it was months ago during the Russian invasion. Stoltenberg expects that the final decision for the repositions will be made when NATO leaders will meet for the June summit in Madrid.

(Image: AP)