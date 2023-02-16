US Calls Russian Soldiers Fighting In Eastern Donbass 'ill-equipped And Ill Trained'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said that the Russian troops that are ensuing battle in the eastern Donbass region are "ill-equipped" and "ill-trained" as they are incurring heavy losses of troops. Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Austin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's soldiers are continuing "to pour large numbers of additional people into the fight” as they launch a major offensive, and “that is their strength.”

"They [Russia] has a lot of people. Our goal is to make sure that we give Ukraine additional capability so that they can be, not only be marginally successful, they can be decisive on the battlefield and their upcoming offensive," said US Secreatry of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

.@SecDef: At the Madrid Summit in June, NATO leaders agreed on a fundamental shift in our collective defense and deterrence. pic.twitter.com/jL66b7iSCR — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 15, 2023

.@SecDef: It’s been nearly one year since Russia’s cruel and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine… and nearly a year since Putin’s reckless war of choice plunged Europe into its worst security crisis since the end of World War II. pic.twitter.com/5GcYWLzydc — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 15, 2023

The US Secretary of Defense maintained that Russia is using the military strategy of throwing the "bodies" on the frontlines during the ground battle due to the lack of advanced military equipment. Austin noted Ukraine's allies -- the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] are willing to provide the most sophisticated weapons to Ukraine's military to give them an upper hand in the war and defeat Russia. Putin expected a "cakewalk" when his forces invaded Feb. 24, 2022," asserted Austin, adding that the President of the Russian Federation had expected Ukraine to "surrender, and he expected the world to submit." He further emphasized that "history will record something very different," hinting at Ukraine's victory.

"Almost a year after Russia’s imperial invasion of Ukraine, NATO is more unified and more resolute than ever," stressed the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

Russia's 'war of choice' plunged EU into worst security crisis since WWII: Austin

Labelling the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine as the "war of choice" that plunged Europe into its worst security crisis since World War II, Austin claimed that "things [the war's outcome] haven't been going in the way that the Kremlin planned". Austin noted that there has been significant progress in building up ammunition stockpiles and boosting the defense industrial capacity of Ukraine as it continues to counter Putin’s "reckless war."

"We will never waver in carrying out NATO's preeminent task. And that task is to defend this great alliance, its people and their territory," said Austin, adding that 50 nations gathered for the ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to examine ways the alliance can put in place goals of last year's Madrid Summit to shift NATO's collective defense and deterrence.

The Biden administration, last month, approved the largest aid package for Ukraine's forces with inventories valued at up to $2.85 billion and an additional $225 million in foreign military financing. The US has committed 50 M2-A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 500 tube-launched, optically sighted, wire-guided, or TOW, anti-tank missiles, 250,000 rounds of 25 mm ammunition, 100 M-113 armored personnel carriers and 50 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles. The Biden administration will also supply 138 Humvees to Ukraine's forces, as well as 18 self-propelled 155 mm Paladin howitzers, 36 105 mm towed howitzers, and thousands of rounds to supply both systems.

Ukraine's military will also receive anti-aircraft capabilities that include RIM-7 missiles and 4,000 Zuni rockets, night-vision devices, sniper rifles, machine guns, spare parts, clothing, and more. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the meeting in Brussels noted that he signed several contracts to ramp up the production of ammunition Ukraine needs in other NATO states, besides the United States and France. "We are going to agree on new guidelines for stockpiles, NATO guidelines, and also engage closely with the defense industry to ensure that we get to increase the production of ammunition," Stoltenberg noted at the meeting.

"We [NATO] are strengthening our capabilities for the long term to deter and defend against all threats across all domains," Austin said. "We're upgrading our defense plans and putting more forces at higher levels of readiness."

