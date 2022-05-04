US CDC Reinstates COVID-19 Mask Use Recommendation While Using Public Transportation

United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, May 3 restated the COVID-19 mask recommendation for travel on public transportation including the commercial airplanes and the trains. In a statement, the health body said that it is “proceeding with caution” by reinstating its mask wearing in view, keeping a close eye on rising COVID-19 cases. This includes kids aged 2 or older that are also now required to wear mask while travelling on the airplanes, trains and buses.

"At this time, CDC recommends that everyone aged 2 and older – including passengers and workers – properly wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over the nose and mouth in indoor areas of public transportation (such as airplanes, trains, etc.) and transportation hubs (such as airports, stations, etc.)" read the advisory by the health body on Tuesday, May 3.

Masking back due to current trends in COVID-19 Community Levels, projections in coming months

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised alarm on the current rising trajectory of the COVID-19 spread and has cited the projections of future COVID-19 trends as a reason to bring back the mask mandate. While the official recommendation has only been recently announced, United States Transportation Security Administration had been enforcing a requirement that passengers and workers wear masks in view of the spreading infection. US CDC has also asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision of a federal judge in Florida who had struck down the masking rule on April 18.

CDC iterated that the members of public must wear a well-fitting mask or respirator in order to protect themselves and those around them, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone. "We also encourage operators of public transportation and transportation hubs to support mask wearing by all people, including employees," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added. CDC also emphasised that its recent public health recommendation is based on the currently available COVID-19 data, including an understanding of domestic and global epidemiology, circulating variants and its impact on disease severity and vaccine effectiveness. The masking, it stated, was recommended owing to the current trends in COVID-19 Community Levels within the United States, and projections of COVID-19 trends in the coming months.

