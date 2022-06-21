A US citizen was killed in action in Ukraine, making him the second American to die in the conflict, according to an obituary released by his family and confirmed by the State Department. Stephen Zabielski, 52, died on May 15 while participating in the combat, according to an obituary published in the Recorder, a newspaper representing Montgomery County in Upstate New York. He left behind a wife, five stepchildren, and seven siblings, among other relatives.

The death was widely publicised after Rolling Stone magazine claimed on June 20, citing various persons familiar with the circumstances of Zabielski's death, that he was a US army veteran killed by a land mine. According to his obituary, Zabielski was born in New York and spent the majority of his life there before relocating to Florida in recent years. Zabielski died roughly two weeks after the family of US Marine Corps veteran Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, revealed that he was murdered while fighting in Ukraine.

Americans killed in Ukraine amid war

The Ukrainian government has aggressively recruited Westerners with prior military experience to join its International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, and has sent many into war. The death of Zabielski comes on the heels of allegations that two other Americans who volunteered for the war effort went missing in Ukraine earlier this month. Alexander J. Drueke, 39, and Andy Tai Huynh, 27, both from Alabama, were last seen near the northern city of Kharkiv and are believed to have been kidnapped by Kremlin-aligned forces.

According to service documents given by the Pentagon last week, Drueke is a former Army staff sergeant who served in Iraq and Kuwait, and Huynh is a former Marine corporal who deployed in the Pacific. Americans who have been apprehended in Ukraine face an unclear fate. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's senior spokesperson, said in an NBC News interview aired on June 20 that Drueke and Huynh should be made accountable for the crimes they have done.

He referred to them as "soldiers of fortune" and implied that they would not be eligible for the Geneva Conventions' safeguards for prisoners of war. Further, this month, two British citizens and a Moroccan who had fought alongside Ukrainian soldiers were kidnapped. They were condemned to death by a court in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed rebels have held territory for years.

Image: AP