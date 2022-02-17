US Claims Russia Added 7,000 More Soldiers Near Ukraine Border After De-escalation Talks

Amid the Russia-Ukraine escalating tension, the United States claimed on Wednesday evening that the Russian forces which have been stationed near Ukraine's borders have expanded by some 7,000 troops in recent times, contradicting Moscow's assertions that it was pulling back, CNN reported. While the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine did not take place as anticipated, according to Associated Press, the US and its allied nations emphasised that the danger still exists, putting Europe's economy as well as security and stability in jeopardy.

As per Western media reports, Russia has assembled over 150,000 soldiers in the east, north, and south of Ukraine. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that he prefers a peaceful resolution to the issue. Further, US President Joe Biden pledged that diplomacy would be given "every chance," although he expressed doubts about Moscow's motives. Biden also stated that the US and its allies will not compromise "basic principles" when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, Associated Press reported.

Furthermore, a senior US administration official revealed that the West has discovered that Russia had risen its force strength near Ukraine border by 7,000 Russian troops, with some reaching the destination as recently as Wednesday. The top official also stated that there had been a significant rise in Russians making false claims that the Kremlin could use as a pretext for an attack. The official talked on a condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because he was not allowed to speak openly about the sensitive operations. Further, the official has not provided any supporting proof for his claims.

This came after the United States announced earlier that Russia had over 130,000 soldiers deployed near Ukraine's borders. The US had also previously reported that Russia has more than 100,000 Russian troops deployed near the Ukraine border.

In addition to this, President Putin said on Tuesday that Russia has been sending some soldiers to base after finishing manoeuvres in Crimea, the Ukrainian area Russia took in 2014. A wagonload of armoured vehicles was seen travelling crossing a bridge away from Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula, as per Russian Defense Ministry video footages. It further stated that more tank units were being placed onto trains in order to return to their bases following training manoeuvres.

US and European leaders have doubts about Putin's assertion

However, the US and European leaders have questioned the assertion. Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary-General, stated that the alliance had not seen any hint of de-escalation on the ground. He further added that "signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue" were reasons for cautious hope, as per CNN.

Further, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed ABC News, “We have not seen a pullback. He (Putin) can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine.” While, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price, “more Russian forces, not fewer.”

Meanwhile, Russian pullout claims were also denied by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(Image: AP)