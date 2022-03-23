The United States alleged on March 23 that Russia developed websites to propagate disinformation well before the invasion of Ukraine began. The US state department in a tweet, mentioned, "Long before its unprovoked war in Ukraine, the Kremlin created websites that masquerade as independent news sites—but really spread disinformation."

Long before its unprovoked war in Ukraine, the Kremlin created websites that masquerade as independent news sites—but really spread disinformation. @ShareAmerica sheds light on this disinformation tactic meant to undermine democracy: https://t.co/1bMEV8iOw6 — Department of State (@StateDept) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, in a rebuke to Russia for spreading misinformation, the United Kingdom warned on Tuesday that it has enough military systems to defend both UK national security and NATO commitments. "Update on Russia's latest attempt to spread disinformation: The UK has provided over 4,000 NLAWs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to continue their resistance against Russian aggression. The UK has enough weapons systems to defend both UK national security and maintain our commitments to @NATO. This includes a wide range of different systems," the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Update on Russia's latest attempt to spread disinformation:



The UK has provided over 4,000 NLAWs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to continue their resistance against Russian aggression. (1/3) — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 22, 2022

Further, just days after Russia invaded Ukraine, multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, reported the dismantling of coordinated networks of accounts propagating disinformation. These networks, which were made up of stolen accounts or invented profiles with fake names and AI-generated profile photographs, shared strikingly identical anti-Ukraine talking points, implying that they were directed by centralised sources linked to Russia and Belarus.

US, UK cracking down on channels and websites spreading propaganda

According to reports, the UK and US are cracking down on channels and websites spreading fake and misleading stories supposedly backed by Russian intelligence. Sanctions on the renowned Russian troll factory, Internet Research Agency (IRA), were announced last week, according to several media reports.

Moreover, according to reports, two other suspected misinformation websites, New Eastern Outlook and Oriental Review were also targeted. The IRA, based in Saint Petersburg, was previously busted for paying £500 per month to Russian-based bloggers to flood the internet with pro-Putin remarks on chat forums, social media platforms, and comment sections of western publications.

However, it has been suggested that Russian intelligence pushes news and analysis websites around the world that support Putin's view of the Ukraine invasion, which he described as a "special military operation." The US Treasury has placed sanctions on the three outlets mentioned by the British authorities. Meanwhile, the UK's media regulator, the Office of Communications, or Ofcom, recently revoked the Russian state-owned news network RT's licence to broadcast in the country. However, disinformation tactics have targeted the Ukrainian government, including a false video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking his soldiers to lay down their arms that leaked online last week.

Image: AP