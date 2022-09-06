US Claims Russia Purchasing Artillery Shells And Rockets From North Korea: Report

Russia is reportedly buying military equipment from North Korea. According to declassified American intelligence obtained by the New York Times, Russia is purchasing millions of artillery shells and rockets from Pyongyang. A US official said that Russia is expecting to buy more equipment from North Korea in the coming time.

US government officials suggested that Russia's decision to buy military equipment from Iran and the North indicates that the sanctions and export restrictions imposed by the US against Moscow have affected its ability to buy weaponry for Russian armed forces and acquire electronics to manufacture military equipment. Earlier in July, North Korea recognised the independence of Ukrainian territories, Donetsk and Luhansk. As per the news report, Russia received initial shipments of Iranian drones, which some US officials have claimed had mechanical issues. The exact size and scale of military equipment that Russia plans to purchase have not been revealed by the report.

UK claims Russia 'struggling' to maintain stocks of UAVs

Frederick W. Kagan, a military expert at the American Enterprise Institute, stated that Russia's move to purchase artillery shells or rockets from North Korea shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's unwillingness or he is "unable to mobilize the Russian economy for war even at the basic level," as per the New York Times report. Kagan suggested that Moscow's decision to acquire military equipment shows a "massive failure" of their "military-industrial complex" which has "deep roots and very serious implications" for Russian troops. The report about Russia buying military equipment from North Korea comes amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv. The UK Defence Ministry in its latest intelligence report about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has stated that Moscow is "struggling" to maintain stocks of unmanned aerial vehicles, caused by component shortages driven by international sanctions.

"In the face of combat losses, it is likely that Russia is struggling to maintain stocks of UAVs, exacerbated by component shortages resulting from international sanctions," UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence report.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 6 September 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/wrTBURFCJR



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/gpVzBLzH7j — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 6, 2022

Ukraine claims Russia lost 50,150 soldiers since onset of war

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues, the war-torn country's Armed Forces on Tuesday, September 6, claimed that Russia has 50,150 soldiers. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian armed forces have suffered the loss of 2,077 tanks, 4,484 combat armoured machines, and 1,179 artillery systems since the onset of the war on February 24. In addition, Russia lost 296 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 156 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 236 aircraft, 207 helicopters, 3,305 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 876 unmanned aerial vehicles, 109 special units and 209 cruise missiles.

Image: AP