US Claims Russian Navy Warship Severely Damaged In Black Sea Amid War With Ukraine: Report

Amidst the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the Pentagon claimed that a Russian Navy warship has been severely damaged in the Black Sea. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated that there was an explosion on the Moskva of Russia's Black Sea fleet. However, he further stated that it cannot be ascertained at this point if the ship was hit by a missile, CNN reported. Meanwhile, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, the guided-missile cruiser Moskva was evacuated after a fire aboard detonated ammunition.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the Moskva "remains afloat" and preparations are being done to bring it to port. It further stated that the crew has also moved to other Black Sea Fleet ships in the region. Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed that its forces attacked and severely damaged Russia's Black Sea fleet's flagship, potentially handing a "huge defeat" to Moscow's troops as they prepare for a new push in eastern Ukraine. According to the Operational Command South of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Moskva was hit by a Neptune anti-ship missile.

Ukraine claims it destroyed Russia's Black Sea Fleet

"The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet suffered significant damage. A fire has started. Other units of the ship tried to provide assistance, but the storm and a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the cruiser and it began to sink," Vladislav Nazarov of the Operational Command South stated, The Associated Press reported.

According to Nazarov, Russian losses included "54 rahists (a disparaging term for Russian soldiers derived from the words Russian and Fascist)". He further claimed that Ukrainian troops also destroyed at least eight pieces of equipment, including two self-propelled artillery mounts, a Grad multiple launch rocket system, and a T-72 tank.

US decides to send troops to Slovakia to strengthen NATO's eastern flank

Meanwhile, the United States has decided to send a large number of American soldiers as well as defence systems to Slovakia in order to bolster the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) eastern flank.

Slovakia's Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed this stating that at least 600 US troops along with high-end defence systems and armoured vehicles will reach the country soon, Euractiv reported.

The arrival of the Sentinel 3D radar, the Avenger air defence system, and Stryker eight-wheeled fighting vehicles was also confirmed by Nad.

(Image: AP)