Unable to capture the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Russian forces are now adopting defensive positions north of the city instead of advancing, said the United States Department of Defence or Pentagon on Wednesday. According to a reporter at Foreign Policy, the senior Pentagon official said that the Russian troops were pushed back at least 55 kilometres east and northeast of Ukraine’s capital over the last 24 hours. US security correspondents tweeted that Ukraine’s counteroffensive pushed Russian forces to take such positions as the Moscow-Kyiv war enters week 5.

Another correspondent at Voice of America tweeted that the Pentagon said Russia had now launched more than 1,200 missiles on Ukraine while adding that Russian troops north of Kyiv were taking up defensive positions instead of continuing with the assault. Other reports have stated that the US Department of Defence said that troops were believed to be stalled even outside Chernihiv, which lies towards the Belarus border.

On Wednesday, Kirby said, "We continue to see indications that the Russians did not properly plan for logistics and sustainment…We know that they continue to have fuel issues across their force, and that they're still struggling with food."

Russian troops 'are having problems': Kirby

Pentagon press secretary noted that there was footage of Russian troops ransacking grocery stores in Ukraine. Kirby added that Russians “either didn't properly plan for logistics and sustainment or they didn't properly execute to their plan, but they are still having problems”. According to US Defence Department, an official had even said on background that Russian forces in Ukraine were suffering from cases of frostbite.

Later, Kirby said, “You know how important morale is to military effectiveness and cohesion…We certainly have indications that morale is a growing problem inside the Russian forces that are fighting in Ukraine.”

Image: AP