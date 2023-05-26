US Collaborating With Ukraine To Develop Bio-weapons, Says Russian Defence Ministry

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that the United States is developing biological weapons on the Ukrainian territory to counter the Russian forces. Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defence troops of the Russian armed forces made these revelations on Friday, Sputnik reported. The revelations came days after Russia signed an agreement with Belarus that formalised the procedures of deploying Russian nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory.

“The US defence ministry is actively studying these economically significant infections outside the national territory in bio laboratories located along the borders of its geopolitical opponents,” Kirillov said during a press briefing on Friday.

“This once again confirms that the United States is developing biological weapons components outside of national jurisdiction, including on the territory of Ukraine," he added. According to the Russian news outlet, Sputnik, Kirillov also confirmed that the Defence Ministry have seized documents from the Askaniya-Nova Biosphere Reserve laboratory, which confirms that Pentagon is working on launching biological projects in Ukraine.

"Documents seized from a veterinary laboratory of the reserve confirm the involvement of the Kharkiv Institute in the work within the framework of the US projects Yu-Pi-8, Pi-444 and preparation for the implementation of the Flu-Fly-Way project," he asserted during the Friday press conference. The official mentioned that one of the projects allegedly deals with the evaluation of conditions under which transmission of dangerous pathogens can take place. These pathogens allegedly have the potential to cause economic damage and create food security risks.

The rise of bird flu in Russia can be part of the ploy

While discussing the two nemeses working on the transmission of Pathogens in Russia, Kirillov stated that the rise of bird flu in the country can be part of the so-called plan. “Against this background, we are especially concerned about an increase in the incidence of bird flu in Russia and in European countries, where, according to the International Epizootics Bureau, the disease has acquired a year-round character, and losses from it since 2021 have exceeded 3 billion euros," Kirillov told the media. The Russian official also alleged that these mass deaths in the country coincided with biological experiments that were taking place in Ukraine.

In the press conference, Kirilliov also accused the employees of Askaniya-Nova Biosphere Reserve in the Kherson region of collecting strains of the avian influenza virus, before the “special military operation" started. "A task force of the Russian Defence Ministry, together with employees of the Federal Security Service and Rosselkhoznadzor [Russian agriculture safety watchdog], confirmed the facts of the collection and certification of strains of the bird flu virus that have a high epidemic potential and are able to overcome the interspecies barrier, in particular, the H5N8 strain, the lethality of which when transmitted to humans can reach 40%,” Kirillov exclaimed. The Russian official also accused Ukraine of attempting to destroy the data.