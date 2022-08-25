The United States on August 24 condemned any Russian attempt to hold tribunals for prisoners of war in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, calling the proceedings "illegitimate." According to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, Moscow is attempting to shift blame for the invasion of Ukraine.

Ned Price claimed that, in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, all members of Ukraine's armed forces, including both domestic and foreign volunteers incorporated into the armed forces, are entitled to the 'prisoner of war' status if they are taken prisoner and must be provided with the care and protections consistent with that status.

Price said, "By planning to hold so-called ‘tribunals’ in Russia-controlled Mariupol against Ukraine’s brave defenders, the Kremlin is attempting to deflect responsibility for President Putin’s war of aggression and distract from overwhelming evidence of the atrocities Russian forces have committed in Ukraine. The planned show trials are illegitimate and a mockery of justice, and we strongly condemn."

The fighters, who were apprehended while defending the once-besieged Azovstal steel plant, will be displayed in cages in Mariupol's philharmonic hall, according to reports. Captured Ukrainian combatants could be paraded on stage in cages from a public prison in Mariupol during the long-awaited "show trial" of prisoners of war.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, reaffirmed that the proceedings would take place before the end of the summer. During a months-long siege of the southern port city, Moscow apprehended over 2,500 fighters holed up in Mariupol Azovstal steel works.

UN expressed "grave concern" over plans to hold trials in Mariupol for captured POWs

The UN has expressed "grave concern" about Russian-backed authorities' plans to hold trials in Mariupol for captured Ukrainian soldiers, claiming that such a procedure could amount to a war crime in and of itself. According to Ravina Shamdasani of the United Nations Human Rights Office, pro-Russian officials appear to be erecting metal cages in a Mariupol hall as part of plans to establish a "international tribunal."

Shamdasani stated, "We are very concerned about the manner in which this is being done. There are pictures in the media of cages being built in Mariupol’s philharmonic hall, really massive cages and apparently the idea is to restrain the prisoners. This is not acceptable, this is humiliating."

Image: AP