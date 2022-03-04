US Condemns Russia's Attack On Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Calls It A 'war Crime'

Russia took control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - after shelling it earlier on Friday, March 4. Condemning the attack, the US Embassy in Kyiv said on Friday that Russia's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant constitutes a war crime. Meanwhile, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced that Russian soldiers have taken control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine in the early hours of Friday.

The US Embassy in Kyiv shared a tweet expressing its displeasure with the situation. It stated that the attack on a nuclear power station constitute a war crime. It further stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken his reign of terror one step further by shelling Europe's largest nuclear power facility.

It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further. #TheHague #Zaporizhzhia #StandwithUkraine — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 4, 2022

IAEA moves Incident and Emergency Centre into full response mode

IAEA stated that two individuals were injured after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station following intense bombardment by Russian soldiers. The International Atomic Energy Agency also stated that the power plant is the largest of its kind, housing six of the country's 15 nuclear reactors. Rafael Grossi, Director-General of IAEA said that the safety systems of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant were not impacted by the incident and no radiation was released.

Due to the dangerous situation, the IAEA had moved its Incident and Emergency Centre (IAEAIEC) into full 24/7 response mode. Ukraine informed the IAEA earlier today that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) site had been shelled overnight, and Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi spoke with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as well as the country's national nuclear regulator and operator about the serious situation.

The incident brought back the thoughts of the Chernobyl disaster, which is considered Europe's worst nuclear disaster. It happened on 26 April 1986. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an emotional speech in which he expressed his concern about an explosion. He said that it would have been the end for everyone. "The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe."

