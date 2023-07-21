US Confirms Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs 'quite Effectively' To Counter Russian Forces

Ukraine has started using cluster bombs on Russian defences, confirmed the White House. "The cluster bombs – which are banned by more than 120 countries – in the '“last week or so” and they are “having an impact” on Russian defences," US national security spokesperson John Kirby said. The confirmation came after a Ukrainian official told The Washington Post that the war-stricken country is deploying the bombs to have a significant impact on Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia. The bombs were deployed immediately after Kremlin struck Odesa for three days straight.

“We have gotten some initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they’re using them quite effectively,” Kirby remarked on Thursday, The Guardian reported. The Biden administration has come under immense scrutiny over its controversial decision to send cluster munition to Ukraine.

The bombs might be used near Bakhumut

During the conversation with The Washington Post, the Ukrainian official mentioned that Kyiv is using deadly bombs in southeastern Ukraine to push out the Russian forces that have fortified the region. According to the American news outlet, cluster munitions are expected to be used near the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut. As of now, Russia’s stronghold in the densely mined Southern and Eastern Ukraine has managed to successfully stall Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The Ukrainian official told the news outlet that the Ukrainian forces are using the bombs to destroy the Russian trenches that have been slowing down the conflict-stricken country.

The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), also known as the Oslo Agreement, is an international treaty that prohibits the use, transfer, production and stockpiling of cluster munitions. The CMM was adopted in Dublin on 30 May 2008 and opened for signature in Oslo on December 3 of the same year. The international treaty has been signed by more than 100 nations, including the United Kingdom and Germany that prohibit the use of these weapons in a conflict scenario. The convention came into force on August 1, 2010, six months after the 30th instrument of ratification had been deposited. Today it is touted as one of the most effective instruments of International law. It is also important to note, that catastrophic cluster bombs have been used in the Russia-Ukraine war before. Both Russians and Ukrainians have used the munitions ever since the beginning of the raging Russia-Ukraine war.