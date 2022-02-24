After US President Joe Biden imposed severe sanctions on Russia over its aggressive approach in Ukraine, the US Congress is now supporting his decision to confront Russia with escalating sanctions. Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J, who is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a statement saying that after Putin's forces marched in Ukraine, they must refuse to stand by and watch innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children suffer. He also said that he is dedicated to ensuring that the United States upholds its responsibilities to exact maximum costs on Putin, the Russian economy, and those who permitted and aided the trampling of Ukraine's sovereignty.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Russia's aggression against Ukraine an assault on democracy, saying that the US will stand united with its partners across the world in putting fast sanctions on Russia and providing financial and political support for an independent Ukraine, according to AP News. She said that Vladimir Putin will pay a price. Referring to the citizens of Russia, she also stated that Russians must be aware of their president's actions.

'Breaching another country's sovereignty has repercussions'

Biden also imposed sanctions on Wednesday on the company building the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Senator Jim Risch of Idaho said the sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are "far overdue," and it is showing Putin that breaching a country's sovereignty has repercussions. He also said that it is fantastic to see President Biden do the right thing.

Many Senators are calling for more and accusing Biden of being too soft on Putin. However, the majority of Republican senators support President Biden's sanctions. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has stated that the US should focus more on the greater issues that China pose. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader stated that Biden should implement the toughest conceivable sanctions. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina urged Biden to challenge Putin more firmly this week. He said that sanctions from hell should be imposed on Putin and his dictatorship.

Russia's attack on Ukraine

In the meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin began military action in Ukraine early Thursday, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and other Ukrainian cities. Ukraine has recorded hundreds of casualties from Russian military blasts and attacks, with the Ukrainian Interior Ministry saying that both civilians and armed forces have suffered.

