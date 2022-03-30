US Congressmen Urge Pentagon To Allow California's National Guard To Help Ukraine

In the United States, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, along with 10 other members of Congress, wrote to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, requesting that the California National Guard be given more authority to help Ukraine. Members of Congress have asked Austin and Blinken to ease administrative and procedural barriers that have hampered the Guard's response in the battle in Ukraine, according to US legislators.

"California's National Guard stands ready, willing, and able to support humanitarian work in Ukraine. Yet bureaucratic hurdles prevent them from doing so. @SecDef and @SecBlinken must approve the required authorities so the Guard can do more to ease Ukraine's suffering," Schiff said in a tweet.

Yet bureaucratic hurdles prevent them from doing so.@SecDef and @SecBlinken must approve the required authorities so the Guard can do more to ease Ukraine's suffering.

The California Air National Guard, among other things, might use its airlift capabilities to send food, medical supplies, and other relief materials to the region, according to lawmakers.

US to provide further military assistance to Ukraine

The US President is claimed to have promised "more defence cooperation" during a meeting with Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, on Saturday in Warsaw. The Biden government has already provided military lethal weaponry worth $1 billion to Ukraine, such as Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin missiles, and light anti-armour weapons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pressed the US to allow the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland, but the White House has yet to be persuaded by the Ukrainian president's reasons, fearful of escalating the conflict. On Friday, the Kremlin hinted at a reduction in its war aspirations, saying that the "first phase" of its military operation in Ukraine and Moscow would now focus on the entire "liberation" of Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has increased bombardment and attacks in an attempt to gain control of the war-torn country's major cities. While Ukrainian forces have fought off Russian military advances, millions of Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries, many of which are European Union members. There has been a worldwide outcry against the war, not just from Ukrainians living abroad, but from people all over the world, united in their opposition to the damage and inhumanity depicted in the media.

