US Could Be Spying On Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Claims Russia

Kremlin on Monday warned that with the emerging leaked trove of data on US surveillance of European heads of state, the possibility that the US is not spying on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cannot be ruled out. At a state presser, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that such a prospect "cannot be ruled out, you have indeed seen the leaks, which are quite interesting; they are all being studied, analysed, widely discussed", according to Russian state-affiliated agency Tass.

Peskov further continued that the fact that the US has been spying on various heads of state for a long time, especially in European capitals, "has emerged repeatedly, and has given rise to various scandalous situations; it's all too easy to remember. Therefore, this cannot be ruled out". Russia's President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson also slammed the West saying that there is a general tendency to always blame Russia for everything, as he was questioned on the accusations that Moscow may have been behind a leak of US intelligence documents that depicted spying on scores of countries including EU and Ukraine.

US national security community 'grappling with fallout'

At least two officials familiar with then-recent leaks of the sensitive documents told American broadcasters that the US national security community "is grappling with fallout" after the dozens of secret documents started to circulate online. Such leaks hamper the sensitive information-sharing within the government and with governments of the countries overseas, the officials said, requesting anonymity. Clarifying whether Russia had any role behind the unveiling of the classified documents linked to the Pentagon, Peskov noted: "No, I can't comment on that in any way. You and I both know that the tendency to constantly blame Russia for everything is a widespread disease right now. So, there's nothing to comment on."

In his response to the allegations of the US spying on him, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's close aide noted that such a situation is "not surprising" for the Ukrainian leader. He continued that the Ukrainian parliament was "deeply disappointed" by such a leak of the documents from the Pentagon. Biden administration meanwhile is reportedly conducting an "interagency assessment of the potential impact that these photographed documents could have on US national security as well as on the country's allies and partners.".