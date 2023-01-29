US Creates Oversight Group To Detect Corruption In Distribution Of Aid For Ukraine

The US has created a working group to detect corruption in the distribution of its aid to Ukraine, said the Office of the Inspector General of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), as per the official document. The document is titled “Strategic oversight plan for assistance to Ukraine,” and stated that the US Congress has allocated more than $113 billion in aid to Ukraine, delivered through 11 different state bodies and institutions.

This comes after the crackdown on corruption in Ukraine began after several senior Ukrainian officials resigned as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy begins a shake-up of personnel across his government. A top adviser, four deputy ministers, and five regional governors left their posts on January 24, reported BBC. This has led to the launch of a broad anti-corruption drive. The anti-corruption drive was appreciated by the US White House.

“We welcome the quick action that President Zelenskyy is taking in this case, as well as the effective action of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions, civil society, and media, to ensure effective monitoring and accountability of public procurement and to hold those in positions of public trust to account,” said White House National Security Council in a statement, reported Associated Press.

USAID to detect corruption in aid for Ukraine

The Ukraine Oversight Interagency Working Group has come up with a joint strategic oversight plan that contains 64 ongoing and planned oversight projects and 14 completed projects related to oversight of the Ukraine response. The group would have inspectors from the Pentagon, State Department, USAID, and other departments of the U.S. government. According to the document, the group meets monthly, to “coordinate, collaborate, and ensure transparency in the collective whole-of-government Ukraine response oversight efforts,” coordinate, collaborate, and ensure transparency in the collective whole-of-government Ukraine response oversight efforts.”

The USAID asked for “timely and transparent reporting of misconduct affecting the United States’ support to Ukraine and its people,” reported Kyiv Independent. “Allegations of retaliation by contractors or grantees against employees who report misconduct affecting U.S. funding will be thoroughly investigated,” said the agency. Meanwhile, "The U.S. had its auditors working in Ukraine alongside the World Bank and Deloitte consultants to make sure that “no aid or weapons are diverted,” said Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State on January 26, days after the reshuffle.