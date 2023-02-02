US ‘crushed EU’ Under Itself, Hoping For Russia’s Defeat: Russian FM Lavrov

Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday, February 2 said that the United States "crushed" the European Union as he accused the Biden administration of serving America's hegemonic agenda. The US has deprived the EU of its independence, as there are signs during the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov said, during an interview with Sputnik. "The United States deprives nations of the right to remember their own history; their task is to melt everyone into Americans," said Lavrov.

Russia's Foreign Minister further stated that the US has been hoping for a strategic defeat for Russia by interfering in the ongoing conflict. He slammed the weapons supply and the heavy battle tanks, saying, "For decades, the US has made Russia an epicenter of a geopolitical battle."

"The more long-range weapons are supplied to the Kyiv regime by the West, the further they need to be moved away from Russian territory," Lavrov noted on Thursday.

Kyiv's regime 'is being manipulated': Lavrov

Russia's Foreign Minister further noted that while the Russian Federation is "trying to convince Kyiv to return to negotiations with Moscow, Zelensky himself does not feel like an independent figure." He stressed that Kyiv's regime "is being manipulated." "We all want the conflict with Ukraine to end, but the time factor is not the main issue," Russia's Foreign Minister told Sputnik during his interview. Russia had earlier responded harshly to the EU, US, and NATO members' decision of supplying advanced weaponry to Ukraine.

Ukraine's Western allies are flaring war by pumping "tens of billions of dollars" worth of arms into Kyiv, Lavrov noted following the annexation of at least four Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. Lavrov also threatened the use of nuclear weapons, in case Ukraine attempted to reclaim those territories with the help of Western-supplied weaponry. This came as Ukraine propelled the prospects of taking back Crimea. He noted that Russia's military operation is aimed at ending the misery of the Russian-speaking ethnic population that has been under attack from Kyiv's forces for over eight years. "Where were Western nations then?" Lavrov questioned during the press call, denouncing what he labelled as Western hegemony. He also accused the western nations of a grotesque 'Russophobia.'