US Declares Russia Committed War Crimes In Ukraine; Killed Nearly 5,000 Civilians

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month, the US officially declared that the Kremlin's troops committed war crimes by bombing civilian targets in Ukrainian territories. Addressing media reporters on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russian troops have killed nearly 5,000 civilians in their attempts to take over Kyiv’s sovereignty. They have not only struck schools and hospitals but also apartment buildings housing innocent Ukrainians.

“Last week, I echoed President Biden's statement, based on the countless accounts and images of destruction and suffering we have all seen, that war crimes had been committed by Putin's forces in Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement. "Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," he added.

On Wednesday, Blinken highlighted the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital as well as of a theatre turned shelter in the besieged city of Mariupol. He said both the buildings had Deti- the Russian word for children written on them in large letters that could be seen from the sky. Pointing out at Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy of attrition, he said, "Putin's forces used these same tactics in Grozny, Chechnya, and Aleppo, Syria, where they intensified their bombardment of cities to break the will of the people."

Today’s United Nations Security Council vote underlines Russia's isolation from the rest of the world and Moscow’s desperation to distract from the horrific violence its forces are inflicting on the people of Ukraine. #UnitedWithUkraine https://t.co/wTnbrCsUPP — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 23, 2022

'I think he (Putin) is a war criminal': Biden

Last week, US President Joe Biden labelled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal”, a rhetoric leap that came as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine. Biden, who has slapped harsh sanctions on the Russian Federation since its invasion of Ukraine, had stopped short of calling Russian atrocities a war crime. But appearing at a public event on Wednesday, the US leader blatantly said, “I think he (Putin) is a war criminal.”

However, Biden’s designation of the Russian leader received sharp criticism from Moscow. Slamming Biden, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the remarks by the US leader were "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric", as per TASS News Agency. The war has now entered its fourth week with the latest reports stating that Russian troops have reached as close as 15 kilometres from the centre of Kyiv. However, Ukrainian resilience is standing strong, foiling Russia's manoeuvres on land and in the air.

(Image: AP)