US Defence Department Authorises Additional $100mn In Security Assistance To Ukraine

As the Russian war in Ukraine sees no immediate cessation, the US Department of Defence (DoD) on Thursday announced an additional security tranche worth $100 million for Kyiv. The authorisation came under the 10th Presidential Drawdown of equipment from US DoD inventories, the Pentagon said in a statement. The package is tailored to meet critical supplies that Kyiv needs to deter burgeoning Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The package includes replenishment of lethal weapon supplies, including:

(18) 155mm Howitzers;

(18) Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers;

(3) AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars;

Field equipment and spare parts.

The US has so far committed nearly $4.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Joe Biden's administration took office. The tranche includes $3.9 billion since the "unprovoked war" in Ukraine.

Biden to sign Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act 2022

The US Senate on Thursday approved an additional $40 billion assistance package for Ukraine with an overwhelming majority of 86-11 bipartisan votes. Titles Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act 2022, is expected to bolster the supply of defence weapons, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and European countries helping Kyiv. Such a majority bipartisan stamp is rare in the Senate divided along party lines, the Associated Press said.

The total allotment to Ukraine since February 24 has now touched $54 billion, which exceeds what the US has spent annually on all its military and economic foreign assistance in the past years. The amount is nearly equivalent to Russia's annual military budget, as per the Associated Press. "Help is on the way, really significant help that would make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious," said US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer. Also, the $40 billion allotments are about $7 billion more than what Biden has appealed for to Congress. The US has also endorsed proposal for $9 billion to keep Ukraine economy afloat and another $5 billion to mitigate the food crisis amid fallen Ukrainian grain and fertilizer exports.

.@SecBlinken on the global food security crisis: Countries with significant grain and fertilizer reserves as well as those with financial resources need to step up and do it fast. pic.twitter.com/OzEnB7XNh1 — Department of State (@StateDept) May 20, 2022

Zelenskyy thanks US for 'strong leadership'

Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to POTUS for approval of the salvo against the Russian invasion. "I praise the Senate's approval of the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. $ 40 billion is a significant contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Ukraine, Europe, and the world. We look forward to the signing of the law by POTUS," he wrote. Speaking at his usual nightly address, Zelenskyy further said, "This is a demonstration of strong leadership and necessary contribution to our common defence of freedom."

(Image: AP)