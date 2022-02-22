US Defence Secy Antony Blinken Calls China FM Wang Yi Amid Russian Escalation In Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed the recent developments involving Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. 'The Secretary underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,' US State Department informed in a release. Wang had earlier appealed for calm on all parties and had urged the US, NATO, and Russia to 'refrain from doing things that agitate tensions and hype up the crisis.' Blinken had asked the Chinese FM “to use influence” on Russia for de-escalation, and had warned about security and economic risks should Russia choose to invade Ukraine.

Earlier Blinken had underscored with China the global security and economic consequences posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine. He had also conveyed that “de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward," the US Department of State had informed in a statement. Wang had earlier told Blinken that one nation’s security "cannot be at the expense of another country’s." He had emphasised that regional security “cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or expanding military blocs.”

"To resolve the Ukrainian issue, we still need to return to the new Minsk Agreement — the starting point," Wang had stated. "The new Minsk agreement, which was approved by the Security Council, is a fundamental political document recognized by all parties and should be effectively implemented," he had continued.

Kyiv’s Foreign Minister to meet Blinken in-person tomorrow in Washington DC

As Russia formally recognised the breakaway regions of what it calls DPR and LPR, Blinken also spoke with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm unwavering US support for Ukraine. He noted Washington’s swift response to Russia’s decision to recognise the purported “independence” of the so-called republics controlled by Russian proxy authorities in eastern Ukraine. Both discussed the strong measures we announced today in response and reiterated that additional steps would be forthcoming. Blinken will meet Kyiv’s Foreign Minister in-person tomorrow in Washington DC.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order, imposing crippling sanctions that target two Russia-backed breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine in a swift response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's official recognition of the areas. Putin in his speech during the security council asserted that modern Ukraine "was entirely and completely created by Russia, more precisely, Bolshevik, communist Russia." He had then threatened Ukraine, saying, "Do you want decommunisation? Well, that suits us just fine. But it is not necessary, as they say, to stop halfway. We are ready to show you what real decommunisation means for Ukraine."