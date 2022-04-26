US Defence Secy Asserts Putin Could 'never' Imagine World Uniting For Ukraine 'so Quickly'

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin could 'never' have imagined that the international community would unite for Ukraine "so quickly and confidently." Austin made the remarks at the opening of a meeting of Defence Ministers of more than 40 countries at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, UKUniform reported. During the Defence Ministers meeting, the leaders will discuss the current and future defence needs of Ukraine. His statement comes after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ukraine.

Lloyd Austin emphasized the need to make efforts for the military-industrial complex that would help Ukraine to defend itself against Russian armed forces "more effectively." While speaking at the Ramstein Air Force Base, Lloyd Austin stated that they have come here to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia and develop Ukraine's defence for future challenges. He stressed that the defence ministers are meeting in Germany to strengthen the "arsenal of Ukrainian democracy," as per the news report. Calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine "baseless, reckless and illegal," Austin stated that everyone is now aware that Russia has initiated a war of "choice" in Ukraine to fulfil the ambitions of one man.

Austin lauds resistance of Ukrainian forces

In his remarks, Austin highlighted that the Ukrainian armed forces have been involved in the war as they protect their "citizens, democracy and sovereignty." Lauding the efforts of Ukrainian armed forces, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin stated that Ukraine has been doing an "excellent" job in defending their independence against Russia and stressed that their resistance has become an "inspiration for a free world," as per the UKUniform report.

Speaking about his visit to Kyiv, Austin called his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "warm, frank and productive." Notably, Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 25. The meeting between Zelenskyy, Austin and Blinken came as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for over 60 days.

Austin & Blinken's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Lloyd Austin said that the meeting with Zelenskyy was focused on security assistance that Ukraine would require against Russian armed forces. According to the statement released by the US Department of Defence, Blinken and Austin offered condolences to Zelenskyy for the loss of civilians.

They lauded the Ukrainian armed forces for pushing back the Russian troops. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Austin said, "We believe Ukraine can win if they have the right equipment and the right support. We're going to continue to do everything we can to ensure they're getting the equipment they need as quickly as possible." During the meeting, Blinken told Zelenskyy that the US plans to provide more than $713 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Ukraine and 15 other Allied and partner nations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkan region.