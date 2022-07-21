Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin has said that more than 30 countries have sent lethal military assistance to Ukraine. He stated that they will continue to make "important headway" to witness the results on the ground. Austin said that the US has committed more than $2.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, which includes 12 HIMARS multiple-launched rocket systems. He made the remarks at the fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

The meeting was attended by Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Deputy Chief of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Moisiuk and ministers and chief of defence from around 50 countries. Notably, the US and its allies have been providing military and economic assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia began its offensive. According to Austin, Russia made efforts to topple the democratically elected government of Ukraine but has "failed," according to the statement issued by Pentagon. He further stated that Russia believed that it could easily capture Donbass, however, they did not succeed in it. Lloyd Austin said that defence assistance provided to Ukraine has been making a "real difference" on the ground amid the ongoing war.

Austin calls collective support for Ukraine 'vital & urgent'

Austin said that the US understands the threat faced by Ukraine and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group will continue to work to offer long-term support to Ukrainians. US Defence Secretary said that they will ensure that Ukraine is equipped with technology and ammunition to defend itself against Russian forces. He called the present time "the critical phase" in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Austin stressed that collective support for Ukraine is "vital and urgent" and added that they stand united with the war-torn nation. He said that the US has committed to delivering more HIMARS munitions, precision-guided artillery ammunition, tactical vehicles, and other urgently needed support to Ukraine. He said that they will continue to provide historical levels of security assistance to Ukraine and added that they will start rolling out the next presidential drawdown package of military equipment this week.

Kuleba calls on allies to provide weapons to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged his allies to ramp up the sanctions against Russia and speed up the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Kuleba asserted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, "by confessing the dreams to grab more Ukrainian land," demonstrates that Kremlin is focused on war and not diplomacy. Kuleba tweeted, "Russians want blood, not talks. I call on all partners to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine".

By confessing dreams to grab more Ukrainian land, Russian Foreign Minister proves that Russia rejects diplomacy and focuses on war and terror. Russians want blood, not talks. I call on all partners to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 20, 2022

Image: AP