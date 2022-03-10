US Defence Secy Austin Says Putin's Invasion 'killed & Injured Innocent People' In Ukraine

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s action in Ukraine has “already killed and injured innocent people” and forced over 1.5 million people to flee their country. According to CNN, Austin was speaking ahead of a bilateral meeting with Finland’s Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonene at the Pentagon on Wednesday. He also thanked Finland for sending aid to Ukraine amid the crisis.

“Your government’s decision to send assistance will certainly help the brave people of Ukraine, and I know that they are grateful for it,” Lloyd Austin said.

According to the media outlet, Kaikkonene, on the other hand, cited the Ukraine-Russia conflict and said that the crisis in the former Soviet nation is not a European crisis, it’s a “global crisis”. Finland’s Defence Minister said that the war in Ukraine has profound implications for European security, the EU, NATO and Finland. But he also added that the two countries have stressed that “this is not a European crisis, this is a global crisis and in these troubling times”.

“Finland stands ready to work together with the United States,” Kaikkonen was quoted as saying by CNN.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 15. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consulted with members of the EU in addition to holding talks with European Council President Charles Michel to discuss new sanctions against Russia. He has called on Europeans to condemn what he called “Russian war crime”. Leading a war-ravaged nation, Zelenskyy even addressed the Europeans and urged them to ramp up sanctions on Russia.

Russia, on the other hand, attacked a maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday. The explosion at the maternity hospital came just days after a church in Kharkiv was devastated. Meanwhile, the West has repeatedly stated that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials have also said that at least 17 people were injured in Russia’s attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol.

(Image: AP)