US Defence Secy Avers Failure To Help Ukraine Could Plunge 'world Into Tyranny & Turmoil'

Amid the soaring Russian atrocities on Ukraine, a top US defence urged world to continue providing military assistance to the war-torn nation. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin believes any failure of the continued support to Ukraine could lead to a "world of tyranny and turmoil". Addressing the annual Halifax International Security Forum, which witnessed the attendance of top defence and security officials from Western democracies, he underscored Russia’s invasion offers a preview of a possible world of tyranny and turmoil that "none of us would want to live in".

.@SecDef: Free people will always refuse to replace an open order of rules and rights with one dictated by force & fear & that’s why Ukraine matters. Because rules matter, sovereignty matters & freedom matters. pic.twitter.com/Gt4XK0qQev — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 19, 2022



"And it’s an invitation to an increasingly insecure world haunted by the shadow of nuclear proliferation. That’s something that countries all around the world agree on, from Finland to Japan, from Morocco to New Zealand,” Austin said in a speech.

During the event, the US official warned of the repercussions of the nuclear war and added it could be the most fatal step as it could increase nuke proliferation. "Because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own. And that could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation," Austin stressed.

.@SecDef: Make no mistake: we will not be dragged into Putin’s war of choice. But we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself. We will defend every inch of NATO territory. And we will continue to strengthen NATO’s collective defense and deterrence. pic.twitter.com/EGOgktBLda — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 19, 2022

Austin underlines four reasons why the world should support Ukraine

Further, he stressed that the outcome of the war in Ukraine will help determine the course of global security and added those in "North America don’t have the option of sitting this one out". "Stability and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic are at stake. You know, the US trading relationship with the European Union is the largest in the world. So when an aggressor manufactures a huge security crisis in Europe, it hits home for everyday Americans and Canadians," stressed Austin. He also underscored four main reasons for Ukraine's victory in the war; first-- Putin’s war of choice is a direct threat to European security; second-- Russian aggression is a clear challenge to our NATO allies; third-- Russia’s deliberate cruelty is an attack on our shared values—and on the rule of law and Russia’s invasion tears at the rules-based international order that keeps us all secure. "So our support for Ukraine’s self-defence is an investment in our own security and prosperity as well," he maintained.

Image: AP