US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin Lashes Out At Russia, Says ‘no Reason To Invade Ukraine'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday, February 17 delivered the remarks at NATO headquarters in Brussels where he asserted that there should be “no reason” for Russia to invade Ukraine. Austin, who will later travel to Poland to meet with the US troops, stressed that Ukraine has not threatened any country, but its Russian neighbours “continue threatening the sovereignty of Kyiv.”

“Of course, one thing that Mr. Putin wants to do is continue the path of dialogue, and the US, NATO, and the Western allies welcome that,” said Austin. There is still time and space for diplomacy to work,” he added. US defense secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to justify his significant assembly of over 130,000 troops, he stressed.

.@SecDef: There is nothing inevitable about this looming conflict. It can still be averted. The path of diplomacy may be difficult, but it is still worth the trek. #WeAreNATO

US defense Secretary pushes for 'peaceful outcome' that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said that a “peaceful outcome that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is the best outcome.” Austin stressed that Russia has been stocking up on “blood supplies” and has been inching its troops closer to Ukraine's borders. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been flying combat aircraft over Kyiv’s frontier, and threatens the territorial sovereignty of Kyiv. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also dismissed Moscow claims of a partial troop withdrawal.

.@SecDef: I can honestly say that I have never seen the [@NATO] Alliance more relevant, more united, or more resolute than I see it today. #WeAreNATO

“If Mr Putin is serious about achieving the [diplomatic] outcome, he will find no better than the US and the NATO alliance as an interlocutor,” US defense secretary said. “I have never seen NATO alliance more robust, more united, and more resolute than today.” While Putin says that he does not want to see strong NATO, “he is giving just exactly that.” Austin further added.

"I was a soldier myself not that long ago. I know firsthand that you don't do these sorts of things for no reason," Austin said at Brussels conference. "And you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home."

.@SecDef: I would also like to add my appreciation to Bulgaria, who just today agreed to host a @USArmy Stryker company for joint training opportunities. These troops will be departing Germany in the coming days.

US Defense Secretary expressed Washington’s appreciation to Bulgaria, who he said agreed today to host a US Army Stryker group for joint training opportunities in the NATO countries. “These troops will be departing Germany in the coming days,” he stressed. Furthermore, Austin said, “there is nothing inevitable about this looming conflict. It can still be averted. The path of diplomacy may be difficult, but it is still worth the trek.”