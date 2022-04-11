US Defence Secy Speaks To Ukrainian Troops Training In US, Assures Assistance In War

Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III spoke to the Ukrainian troops training in the US. Austin held an interaction with the soldiers on Sunday ahead of their return to Ukraine. Speaking to the soldiers through a video conference, he claimed that the US will continue to provide Ukraine with assistance as the Russian aggression continues.

"This morning, I had the pleasure of speaking with Ukrainian troops training in the U.S. who are returning home to Ukraine today. Their bravery and skill are amazing. I made clear the US will continue to provide them with the assistance they need," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin tweeted. Meanwhile, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby also reiterated the same and said that the US was backing Kyiv to win the war.

"Great that US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had a chance to talk to these soldiers before they head back home to Ukraine. His message was clear: we support you, and we'll continue to do everything we can to help Ukraine win this war," Kirby noted while sharing images from the talk between the defence secretary and the soldiers. During a press briefing, Kirby stated that Ukrainian lives are being destroyed due to the ongoing Russian invasion and thus Kyiv needs support.

US assisting Ukraine with intel in Donbas, says Lloyd Austin

Earlier on Friday, the United States, which has been assisting the war-torn country since the start of the conflict, stated that it is helping Ukraine with intelligence. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the US is supplying intelligence to Ukrainian forces conducting operations in the Donbas region, which Russia has vowed to 'liberate'. However, Austin's statement had no mention of Cremia, which Russia annexed back in 2014.

Austin made this statement before the Senate Armed Services Committee. As per the reports of CNN, a senior defence official stated that some of the intelligence sent to Ukraine is "near real-time". The official further said that they continue to offer important information and intelligence to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their combat and as the conflict moves closer to the Donbas region, they will adapt their communication.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby also had stated the same in a recent press briefing and said that the Ukrainian forces could use intelligence information provided by the US to conduct counterattacks against Russia.

