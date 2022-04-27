US Defense Chief, on Tuesday, said the world was galvanized against Russia's “imperial aggression “ against Ukraine as he hosted more than 40 countries for defence talks in Germany that sought to speed and synchronize the delivery of arms to Kyiv. During the forum meeting, several countries agreed to bolster supplies far beyond what they were already to safeguard Kyiv’s sovereignty. Applauding the move, General Lloyd Austin III said that there was no time and that Ukraine’s allies need to move at the speed of war.

"We're all coming away with a transparent and shared understanding of the challenge that the Ukrainians face," Austin said during a press briefing that followed the conference. "I know that we're all determined to help Ukraine win today and build strength for tomorrow. The work that we've done together in record time has made a huge difference on the battlefield,” he added.

We just kicked off a historic meeting — more than 40 countries gathered together to help Ukraine win the fight against Russia's unjust invasion. Our goal is to leave here with a common, transparent understanding of Ukraine's short-term and long-term security requirements. pic.twitter.com/sRuhu7aPis — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 26, 2022

The US Defense Chief also underscored that Russia’s invasion is baseless, reckless and lawless. "It is an affront to the rules-based international order. It is a challenge to free people everywhere,' he said. Austin also said that he believes that all the countries are on the same 'moral clarity.'

"Nobody is fooled by Putin's pretexts or by his phony claims on the Donbas [region]," Austin said, adding that "Let's be clear — Russia's invasion is indefensible, and so are Russian atrocities. We all start today from a position of moral clarity: Russia is waging a war of choice to indulge the ambitions of one man."

Russia accuses US of breaking Ukraine

This comes hours after one of President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, said on Tuesday, that Ukraine was spiralling towards a collapse into several states because of what he cast as a US attempt to use Kyiv to undermine the Russian Federation. In an interview published on Tuesday, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev blamed Washington for using its “henchmen” to divide essentially the same people.

"Using their henchmen in Kyiv, the Americans, in an attempt to suppress Russia, decided to create an antipode of our country, cynically choosing Ukraine for this, trying to divide essentially a single people," Patrushev told state-controlled newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta. The result of the policy of the West and the regime in Kyiv can only be the disintegration of Ukraine into several states," he added.

