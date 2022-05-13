US Defense Secy Austin Discusses Int'l Security Aid Efforts With Ukrainian Counterpart

US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin, on Thursday, held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. During the conversation, both the leaders deliberated upon the coordinated international security assistance to Ukrainian troops, which have been resisting Russian military attacks for 79 days straight. “We discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine, and we coordinated U.S. and intl. security assistance efforts to ensure the Ukrainians have the capabilities they need to keep countering Russia's aggression," he said.

Today, I had another phone call with my 🇺🇦 counterpart @oleksiireznikov. We discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine, and we coordinated U.S. and intl. security assistance efforts to ensure the Ukrainians have the capabilities they need to keep countering Russia's aggression. — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 12, 2022

A readout of the conversation released by the Pentagon stated that both the leaders also discussed the situation on the ground in eastern Ukraine. As a part of its renewed military assault on Ukraine, Russia has increased its bombardment on the separatist-held Donbas region as well as the port city of Odesa. Meanwhile, the statement said, "Secretary Austin underscored the enduring US commitment to fortify Ukraine’s capacity to counter Russian aggression."

"The leaders exchanged perspectives on the upcoming virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which will build on the momentum from the April 26 Ukraine Defense Consultative Group in Ramstein, Germany – a meeting that included the participation of over 40 Ministers of Defense in an effort to meet Ukraine’s capability needs.

Trump slams Biden for aiding Ukraine

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump on Thursday hit out at the Biden administration for working to provide US$40 billion to help Ukraine battle the Russian invasion. The Democrats have put forward the latest Ukraine Aid Bill in front of the Senate, which if approved, could take the country’s total contribution to US$60 billion. The bill has been passed by the House and is expected to get the upper house’s approval by next week. However, Trump slammed the usage of American taxpayer's money on Ukraine and asked Europe to bolster its efforts to deal with its “regional” concerns.

“Why are we giving more than USD 40 Billion to Ukraine while Europe, by comparison, is giving very little, and they are greatly more impacted by a Russian invasion, obviously, than the US,” Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

(Image: AP)